Earth Day collaboration brings smiles to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Miller Paint has collaborated with Portland artist Mike Bennett––the artist behind famed cartoon characters and memes painted onto plywood and hidden around the city––and three other local organizations to bring hope and smiles to families in this time of quarantine.
Bennett’s “The Hopefuls: Five Friends Made to Make Us Smile” features characters who represent the natural world. They include Flora, an energetic, colorful flower; Fawna, a shy, kind deer; Sol, a warm and bright sunshine; Bo, a happy, hopeful rainbow; and Drizzy, aka Drizzle, a gentle and soft-spoken raindrop.
Related: Wooden cutout artist opens new ‘zoo’ in Portland
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.