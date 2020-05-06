Elevate your ‘s’mores experience’ from your own home

KOIN News AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — S’mores are the staple of rugged campfires, but they don’t have to be relegated to just roughing it outdoors!

James Kelly, owner of the 1927 S’mores Company, joined AM Extra Wednesday to explain how we can elevate our s’mores experience right from the comfort of our own home.

Kelly’s shop is open a couple days each week for curbside pickup. For more details on hours and products, head here!

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss