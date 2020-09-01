Elon Musk’s latest project feels like science fiction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Elon Musk is calling his latest project a “Fitbit in your skull with tiny wires.”

Musk’s Neuralink project recently held a demonstration showing a new look for the device and a peek at the robot that would install it in a person’s brain. The Neuralink is an implant that directly interfaces with a person’s brain, reading signals from the brain, and even altering them to fix problems.

Greg Nibler of Digital Trends joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk more about the project.

