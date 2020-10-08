Emerging trends for weddings in a pandemic

Celebrity bridal stylist Micaela Erlanger joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The pandemic may have put life on hold but it can’t stop people from falling in love. A recent survey shows more than half of Americans said their relationships will emerge stronger.

Celebrity bridal stylist Micaela Erlanger joined AM Extra to talk about how wedding plans have changed and adjusted, shared some words of inspiration as well as some bridal trends emerging now.

