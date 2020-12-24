Emily shares her mocha crinkle cookie recipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Merry Christmas Eve!

Emily Burris has the perfect recipe if you are looking to bake a tasty holiday treat today.

Emily’s Mocha Crinkle Cookies

  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1  1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup sour cream (can use low fat or regular) 
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1  3/4 all cup purpose flour
  • 3/4 unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 teaspoons instant espresso
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 powdered sugar
  1. Beat brown sugar and oil in medium bowl with electric mixer.  Mix in sour cream, egg and vanilla.  Set aside.
  2. Mix flour, cocoa, espresso, baking soda, salt and pepper in another medium bowl. 
  3. Add flour mixture to brown sugar mixture; mix well. Refrigerate dough until firm, 3 to 4 hours. Dough can also be wrapped and stored up to 24 hours in the fridge. 
  4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.  Pour sugar and powdered sugar into two shallow bowls, set aside.  Cut or spoon dough into 1-inch pieces; roll into balls. Roll balls in granulated sugar to coat, then powdered sugar.
  5. Bake on ungreased cookie sheets 10 to 12 minutes or until tops of cookies are firm to touch.  Do not overbake! Cool immediately on wire racks.  Makes 3-4 dozen cookies depending on size. 

