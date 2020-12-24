Emily shares her mocha crinkle cookie recipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Merry Christmas Eve!
Emily Burris has the perfect recipe if you are looking to bake a tasty holiday treat today.
Emily’s Mocha Crinkle Cookies
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 1/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 1/4 cup sour cream (can use low fat or regular)
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 3/4 all cup purpose flour
- 3/4 unsweetened cocoa powder
- 2 teaspoons instant espresso
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 powdered sugar
- Beat brown sugar and oil in medium bowl with electric mixer. Mix in sour cream, egg and vanilla. Set aside.
- Mix flour, cocoa, espresso, baking soda, salt and pepper in another medium bowl.
- Add flour mixture to brown sugar mixture; mix well. Refrigerate dough until firm, 3 to 4 hours. Dough can also be wrapped and stored up to 24 hours in the fridge.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Pour sugar and powdered sugar into two shallow bowls, set aside. Cut or spoon dough into 1-inch pieces; roll into balls. Roll balls in granulated sugar to coat, then powdered sugar.
- Bake on ungreased cookie sheets 10 to 12 minutes or until tops of cookies are firm to touch. Do not overbake! Cool immediately on wire racks. Makes 3-4 dozen cookies depending on size.