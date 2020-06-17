Live Now
Employers nervous about staff retention after reopening

KOIN News AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –As businesses start reopening, some employers are worried their staffers may not return.

It’s a growing trend around the country as many workers have actually been making more in unemployment benefits then they did while working.

Danielle Kane from the Better Business Bureau joined Jenny and Emily to talk ore about what businesses can do if their workforce drastically changes in the coming weeks.

