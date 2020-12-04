Enjoy some holiday pear and cheese pairings for National Pear Month

December is National Pear Month and this Saturday is National World Pear Day!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Did you know? December is National Pear Month and this Saturday is World Pear Day!

To celebrate the occasion, we are taking a look at some holiday pear and cheese pairings. USA Pears has over 400 hundred pear recipes and some fun, family cheese boards.

USA Pear’s Pear Bureau Northwest CEO and President Kevin Moffitt joined AM Extra to share his knowledge of pairing and to give us some ideas for delicious holiday pear meals.

For more pear and cheese pairings and recipes, head to their website.