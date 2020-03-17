1  of  5
Closings
Children's Hour Academy Evergreen Sch. Dist. Gervais Sch. Dist. Mill A Sch. Dist. Molalla River Sch. Dist.

Entertainment during quarantines, social distancing

KOIN News AM Extra

Digital Trends' Greg Nibler joins AM Extra for another Tech Tuesday

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

As we all work on social distancing, some of us are leaning on technology more than ever to stay entertained at home.

From new livestream gaming to kid’s movies on demand, Greg Nibler from Digital Trends offers up the best tips for entertaining yourself and your family if you’re home practicing social distancing.

Check out other editions of Tech Tuesday here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget