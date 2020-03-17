Entertainment during quarantines, social distancing

As we all work on social distancing, some of us are leaning on technology more than ever to stay entertained at home.
From new livestream gaming to kid’s movies on demand, Greg Nibler from Digital Trends offers up the best tips for entertaining yourself and your family if you’re home practicing social distancing.
