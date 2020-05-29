Erin Keeney: Free online film festival

Erin Keeney joins AM Extra on May 29, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Movie critic Erin Keeney stopped by AM Extra on Friday to talk about “We Are One,” a global 10-day free online film festival.

The festival will show 100 films from around the world and viewers can donate to certain organizations, like WHO, Doctors Without Borders, Save the Children, among others.

