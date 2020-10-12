Estacada Mayor: ‘Recovery is slower than I’d like, but it’s happening’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Estacada, the Clackamas County city hit hard by the Riverside Fire last month, has made progress in restoring the tourist town.

“Recovery is slower than I’d like, but it’s happening,” Estacada Mayor Sean Drinkwine on AM Extra Monday.

Drinkwine joined Emily and Jenny to recap those recovery efforts, talk about assistance being offered to homeowners and farmers and ways officials are implementing COVID-19 restrictions into their operations.

