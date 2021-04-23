Et Fille Wines sponsoring Saturday’s March for Babies

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The March for Babies fundraiser walk kicks off in Portland this Saturday — and a local winery has joined the cause by introducing a new rosé!

The woman behind Et Fille Wines is also a mom and has a close personal connection with the event. Owner and Winemaker Jessica Mozeico joined AM Extra on Friday to tell us more.

The event is raising funds for lifesaving medical care for families with preterm babies along with those born with birth defects. The Portland chapter hopes to raise $150k through donations collected from walkers and runners.