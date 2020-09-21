ET’s Kevin Frazier shares his take on The Emmys

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Emmys on Sunday were like no other Emmys before.

“Succession” has taken its turn at the top. The HBO series won best television drama series at the Emmy Awards on Sunday night for its second season. It was the fourth Emmy of the night for “Succession,” which was the night’s big winner in the drama categories. It also won the best actor trophy for Jeremy Strong along with best writing and best directing.

