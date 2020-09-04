Eva Longoria, Tillamook Creamery team up to thank farmers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tillamook Creamery is getting some high-profile help to thank the hard working farmers who put food on our plates.
Actress Eva Longoria teamed with Tillamook Creamery for their “All For Farmers” campaign — and part of it it a chance to win free Tillamook ice cream for a year.
Tillamook Creamery CEO Patrick Criteser joined AM Extra with the details, the challenges farmers face, how people can take part and how Eva Longoria came to join the effort.
Tillamook Creamery
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.