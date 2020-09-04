Eva Longoria, Tillamook Creamery team up to thank farmers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tillamook Creamery is getting some high-profile help to thank the hard working farmers who put food on our plates.

Actress Eva Longoria teamed with Tillamook Creamery for their “All For Farmers” campaign — and part of it it a chance to win free Tillamook ice cream for a year.

Tillamook Creamery CEO Patrick Criteser joined AM Extra with the details, the challenges farmers face, how people can take part and how Eva Longoria came to join the effort.