Evergreen District sees opportunity in upcoming school year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Tuesday, some school districts in Clark County, Washington are kicking off their new school year.

Of course, the pandemic is still in full effect, so the distance learning is going to be an unprecedented adventure for all parties.

Evergreen School District‘s Executive Director Klarissa Hightower joined AM Extra to talk about the status of the district’s furloughs and some of the ways kids will interact with teachers and classmates during the year.