PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Evergreen School District is now on week two of their return to in-person learning.

In Clark County, Evergreen’s kindergartners and first-grade students are returning for the second week of in-person learning, while second and third-grade student will now begin their in-class instruction twice a week.

Gail Spolar from ESD joined AM Extra on Monday to discuss how things have been going so far.