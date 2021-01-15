‘Everyone is doing great’ debuts on Hulu

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a new comedy to binge watch on Hulu and fans of One Tree Hill are very excited.
Everyone is Doing Great follows actors Seth and Jeremy who both enjoyed success of a fictional vampire drama TV show. They are played by One Tree Hill alums James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti.
The Executive Producers of the show joined AM Extra to share more.
