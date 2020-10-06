Experts talk importance of regular breast cancer screenings

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An important part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month is knowing the risk factors involved with the disease.

Family history, breast density and genetics are all crucial pieces of information that can go beyond what will show up on a mammogram.

Doctor Victoria Mango and Beth Battaglino of Healthy Women joined AM Extra to discuss prevention and the importance of regular screening during the pandemic.

For more information on Breast Cancer Awareness Month, head here.