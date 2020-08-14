Extra Entertainment: Captain Marvel, Jamie Foxx and Grease

Movie critic Erin Keeney joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s always something interesting to watch, but sometimes you just need some directions and suggestions.

Movie critic Erin Keeney joined AM Extra to talk about the new Captain Marvel film, a new Netflix project with Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, a documentary about Texas teens learning democracy and the summer blockbuster flashback — Grease.

