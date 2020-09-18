Extra Entertainment: Dolly Parton, octopus teacher, Emmys

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — So you’re still stuck inside. The good news is there are new movies to check out this weekend.
Movie critic Erin Keeney joined AM Extra with info about Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, “These Old Bones” on Netflix, “My Octopus Teacher,” a Netflix documentary and “Bad Education” on HBO Max.
Her throwback pick: “An American Tail” from 1986.
And a reminder: The Emmys are on Sunday.
