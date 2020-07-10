Extra entertainment: Drive-ins, Tom Hanks, The Lion King

Entertainment reporter Erin Keeney joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — During this pandemic, people have looked for creative ways to enjoy themselves. Sometimes what’s old is new again.

So it is with drive-in movie theaters.

Entertainment reporter Erin Keeney joined AM Extra to talk about the comeback of drive-in theaters, with Walmart/Tribeca converting some parking lots into makeshift movie venues.

Tom Hanks has a new movie, “Greyhound,” that is streaming on Apple TV Plus, and Disney’s “The Lion King” is this week’s summer blockbuster Flashback.

