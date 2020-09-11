Extra Entertainment: The movies of Colin Firth

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even if there wasn’t a pandemic, it would be a good weekend to stay inside and watch some movies.

Movie critic Erin Keeney joined AM Extra for insights on new and old movies that you should see: “I’m Thinking of Ending Things” on Netflix, “The Peanut Butter Falcon” on Amazon and some favorite Colin Firth films to help him celebrate his 60th birthday.