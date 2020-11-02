Extra hour of sleep potential hazard for commuters

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The annual extra hour of sleep given to most of us around the end of October/early November is typically a welcome gift.

However, while you may have enjoyed the extra shuteye, it can stir up some traffic issues.

Portland Bureau of Transportation’s Hannah Schaefer joined AM Extra to talk about why conditions on the roads are more challenging coming out of a time change.

KOIN 6 Traffic

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss