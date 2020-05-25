Eye care during the pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Tuesday, May 26, eye doctors in Oregon will be open for full medical services, but this may look a little different.

Local glaucoma specialist and surgeon Dr. Nisha Nagargatti-Gude joined AM Extra Monday to discuss procedural changes, specifically how Oregon Eye Specialists is exceeding CDC/Oregon Health Authority recommendations to keep patients safe during appointments.

