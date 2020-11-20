Eye on Entertainment: Bob Hearts Abishola

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s a lot of new fall TV to watch as we sit in a freeze across Oregon and Washington.

That includes a brand new season of a comedy that takes a light-hearted approach at immigrant life in America.

The lead actor and actress in Bob Hearts Abishola, Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku, joined us live to talk about it.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss