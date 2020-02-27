Fang! Pet and Garden Supply shares indoor gardening tips

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — North Portland’s Fang! Pet and Garden Supply stopped by the studio to share some tips on houseplants and indoor gardening!
Portland loves it’s plants — but when your limited in space at your apartment or home, indoor gardening is the way to go. Plant and garden expert Granville Goff joined KOIN News AM Extra with some advice!
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.