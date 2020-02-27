Fang! Pet and Garden Supply shares indoor gardening tips

KOIN News AM Extra

Portland loves it's plants!

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — North Portland’s Fang! Pet and Garden Supply stopped by the studio to share some tips on houseplants and indoor gardening!

Portland loves it’s plants — but when your limited in space at your apartment or home, indoor gardening is the way to go. Plant and garden expert Granville Goff joined KOIN News AM Extra with some advice!

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget