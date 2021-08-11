Fast breakfast: Making healthier muffins with oatmeal

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’re a grab-and-go breakfast eater, muffins may be a top morning choice, but they’re not always the healthiest option.

Nutritionist Rania Batayneh joined AM Extra Wednesday to show us a healthy alternative.

Recipe

Ingredients:

One banana

4 cups (gluten-free) rolled oats

1.5 cups plain or vanilla yogurt. You can use a full, low-fat, or non-fat option. You can also use a non-dairy yogurt.

1/2 cup dark chocolate chips

A splash of vanilla extract + a few sprinkles of cinnamon

Instructions:

Spray baking pan with avocado oil spray and pre-heat oven to 375 degrees.

Mash banana, then add the rest of the ingredients starting with the oats. Mix well between adding each ingredient.

Use a spoon or ice cream scooper to fill the muffin tin.

Bake for 25 minutes. Yield 12 muffins.

This recipe makes 36 mini muffins.