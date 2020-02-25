Fat Tuesday Party at the Delta Cafe

KOIN News AM Extra

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fat Tuesday celebrations across the country are underway for Mardi Gras. For those who want to celebrate in Portland, look no further than the Delta Cafe.

The Woodstock staple for Cajun food opens at 2 p.m. Tuesday, but Tonya Breaux joined Jenny and Emily for a preview of what the cafe and bar will be dishing out later.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget