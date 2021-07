PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – You’ve probably been to a summer gathering and had a picnic or barbeque favorite: potato salad.

Our favorite nutritionist, Rania Batayneh, joined AM Extra Wednesday to show us how to make an alternative that’s just as good – and with lower carbs – a “faux-tato” salad.

For more recipes, follow Rania on Instagram and head to her website to learn more.