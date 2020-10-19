FedEx adds jobs, preps for unprecedented shopping season

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19’s influence on online shopping has created what experts think will be a holiday shopping season unlike any other.

Shipping companies like FedEx have begun preparing themselves for the historic package overload.

The company’s senior vice president Jenny Robertson joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about what the busy months ahead will bring.

Robertson also mentioned FedEx would be adding thousands of jobs in anticipation of the increased workload.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss