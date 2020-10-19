FedEx adds jobs, preps for unprecedented shopping season

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID-19’s influence on online shopping has created what experts think will be a holiday shopping season unlike any other.

Shipping companies like FedEx have begun preparing themselves for the historic package overload.

The company’s senior vice president Jenny Robertson joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about what the busy months ahead will bring.

Robertson also mentioned FedEx would be adding thousands of jobs in anticipation of the increased workload.