PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Get ready for a cuteness overload!

If your family is ready for a new furry friend — you can head to the Puppy Palooza tomorrow in Vancouver.

Some adorable pups are looking for their forever homes — and just wait till you see them! Sam Ellingson with the Humane Society for Southwest Washington joined AM Extra with a preview of the pups.

The event is happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the HSSW. For more details, visit their website.