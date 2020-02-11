Finding luxury outfits on a budget for Valentine’s Day

KOIN News AM Extra

Jenny and Emily visit the Goodwill Boutique on Hawthorne

by: , , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Getting nice clothes for Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be a wallet-draining endeavor!

Jenny and Emily took a trip to the Boutique Goodwill on Hawthorne to find designer clothing on the cheap.

Below are some of the bargains Jenny discovered…

Jenny’s Outfits:

Calvin Klein dress$134vs.$39.99
Steve Madden heels$92.95vs.$19.99
Retail: $226.95Goodwill: $59.98Savings: $166.97
Jessica Simpson dress$149vs.$19.99
Coach bag$295vs.$24.99
Louis et Cie flats$139vs.$29.99
Retail: $583Goodwill: $74.97Savings: $508.83
Vince Camuto velvet top$99vs.$17.99
Burberry pants$690vs.$89.99
Steve Madden heels$92.95vs.$19.99
Retail: $881.90Goodwill: $127.97Savings: $753.93
Marc by Marc sweater coat$450vs.$17.99
White House black market top$79vs.$17.99
Paige jeans$139vs.$19.99
Steve Madden heels$92.95vs.$19.99
Retail: $760.95Goodwill: $127.96Savings: $632.99

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Headlines

More News

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget