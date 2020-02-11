Finding luxury outfits on a budget for Valentine’s Day

Jenny and Emily visit the Goodwill Boutique on Hawthorne

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Getting nice clothes for Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be a wallet-draining endeavor!

Jenny and Emily took a trip to the Boutique Goodwill on Hawthorne to find designer clothing on the cheap.

Below are some of the bargains Jenny discovered…

Jenny’s Outfits:

Calvin Klein dress $134 vs. $39.99 Steve Madden heels $92.95 vs. $19.99

Retail: $226.95 Goodwill: $59.98 Savings: $166.97

Jessica Simpson dress $149 vs. $19.99 Coach bag $295 vs. $24.99 Louis et Cie flats $139 vs. $29.99

Retail: $583 Goodwill: $74.97 Savings: $508.83

Vince Camuto velvet top $99 vs. $17.99 Burberry pants $690 vs. $89.99 Steve Madden heels $92.95 vs. $19.99

Retail: $881.90 Goodwill: $127.97 Savings: $753.93

Marc by Marc sweater coat $450 vs. $17.99 White House black market top $79 vs. $17.99 Paige jeans $139 vs. $19.99 Steve Madden heels $92.95 vs. $19.99