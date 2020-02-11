Finding luxury outfits on a budget for Valentine’s Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Getting nice clothes for Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be a wallet-draining endeavor!
Jenny and Emily took a trip to the Boutique Goodwill on Hawthorne to find designer clothing on the cheap.
Below are some of the bargains Jenny discovered…
Jenny’s Outfits:
|Calvin Klein dress
|$134
|vs.
|$39.99
|Steve Madden heels
|$92.95
|vs.
|$19.99
|Retail: $226.95
|Goodwill: $59.98
|Savings: $166.97
|Jessica Simpson dress
|$149
|vs.
|$19.99
|Coach bag
|$295
|vs.
|$24.99
|Louis et Cie flats
|$139
|vs.
|$29.99
|Retail: $583
|Goodwill: $74.97
|Savings: $508.83
|Vince Camuto velvet top
|$99
|vs.
|$17.99
|Burberry pants
|$690
|vs.
|$89.99
|Steve Madden heels
|$92.95
|vs.
|$19.99
|Retail: $881.90
|Goodwill: $127.97
|Savings: $753.93
|Marc by Marc sweater coat
|$450
|vs.
|$17.99
|White House black market top
|$79
|vs.
|$17.99
|Paige jeans
|$139
|vs.
|$19.99
|Steve Madden heels
|$92.95
|vs.
|$19.99
|Retail: $760.95
|Goodwill: $127.96
|Savings: $632.99
