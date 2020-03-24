Live Now
Finding stillness and peace during stressful times

KOIN News AM Extra

KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland-based company is trying to help people find stillness and peace during these stressful times.  

Liz Fitzgerald co-founded Ma Wovens, a company built on handwoven yoga and meditation mats ethically made in India. She joined AM Extra via Skype with some advice for anyone looking to de-stress right now. 

Read her blog post for 3 quick ways to calm your nervous system

