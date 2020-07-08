Finding the best suit for you with a look into new summer swim trends

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jen Munoz joined AM Extra to talk about some options for your summer wardrobe if you plan to get some sun — and maybe a little wet.

If you’re in the market for swimwear, we have you covered.

Below are some of the highlights from Jen’s report!

POLKA DOTS

For the littles, if every color is your daughter’s fave, get her this cute multi-color polka dot swimsuit from Happy Socks for a fun summer look! With full-coverage, this suit will keep her safe from the sun, while looking cute.

Your little swimmer can also rock his own set of polka dots with these swim trunks from Toobydoo. With an adjustable waistband and classic style, these shorts can grow with him summer after summer.

These Men’s shorts from Amazon are the perfect summer wardrobe addition if you like polka dots or want a nostalgic nod to the iconic Twister game. These swim shorts are light and breathable and easily air-dry if you need to go from the pool to the store.

WOMEN: If you love polka dots and animal prints and can’t make up your mind, this Mara Hoffman Bikini is for you. This full-coverage neutral bathing suit makes this a perfect suit for summer.

ANIMAL PRINT

If you’re all in on animal prints, this summer ladies can wear their favorite print in and out of the water. Choose a bikini or one piece and add this versatile swimsuit-cover-up from Solid and Striped.

Guys, whether you are at the pool, or lounging at the beach, you’re sure to be the cat’s meow in these leopard print swim trunks from PacSun.

For your mini me: Let your kids run wild this summer, with adorable animal-print swimsuits. This leopard print flutter sleeve swimsuit is perfect for a toddler on the run.

Show your son’s wild side, with these cute leopard swim trunks. Pair with a matching swim hat from Infamous & Mini. Lots of matching suits for the whole family!

TIE DYE

For the guys and gals – You can’t go wrong with a suit from Kenny Flowers – while you take a dip in the pool, you can take a dip in the past with these funky fresh “tie dye for” swim trunks. It’s the KF take on a classic – we made it our own so you can make an electrifying, decade-defying splash at your next pool party + Coordinating Masks!

For the boys – These fun tie dye board shorts are easy and very affordable, which is perfect for growing toddlers. Both Old Navy and the Gap, as well as Target have a number of on trend versalite swim options for kids. Bonus with the boys – you can adjust the size to grow with them using the drawstring tie.

For the girls – This halter bikini is perfect for your little fashionista, with a colorful tie dye pattern with gold foil print for a sparkly whimsical flair. This one is made from UPF 50+ fabric, so your little one has added protection from harsh UV rays.

It’s All in the Details – From stunning silhouettes complete with ruffles and cutouts to complementary mens’ tailored looks, and comfy beach party suits, it’s all in the details this season!

Ladies can enjoy soft flowy ruffle details on shoulder straps and seams to cut outs and one shoulder straps. There are so many fun silhouettes including this amazing scalloped ruffle one shoulder from J. Crew that checks all the boxes.

Another option is the Sidestroke from Summersault. It’s won top honors from the stylish minds at Elle Magazine for the #1 most wildly-flattering one-shoulder style and you’ve probably seen it popping up on Instagram feeds. It also comes in a longer torso option.

For the guys, the Frescobol Carioca Copacabana Tailored Swim Shorts are beautifully tailored will add some polish to your summer beach look and make it easy to transition from the beach to cocktails, when paired with a lightweight linen button down.

And, if you’re looking for something less tailored, Chubbies are an ideal option – with different lengths, elastic, drawstring waist and in all the fun prints – including neon signs. Plus, dad’s zippered back pocket can store keys or other waterproof items.

Little girls will enjoy this suit from Appaman, with bows, belts and palm leaf motif, who wouldn’t love to play in the sun, complete with ruffle details?!

If you have a psycho bunny lover in your house, he’s sure to have the best time in this suit. Plus, like dad, he can pair with some leather sandals and a woven top and he’s ready for anything!

Belt it Out! Ladies and gents can add some accessories to their swimsuits this year with one of the top trends – belts!

For the gals, accentuate your waist with this wrapped-belt swimsuit from Violeta by Mango. Available in both standard and plus sizes, this swimsuit is perfect for every body type.

For the guy who always looks put together, swim trunks from Vilebrequin are the perfect addition to his summer wardrobe. These trunks have a vintage-look and even thought they appear to be belted, they actually feature an elastic waistband.

Give her the coverage she needs if she’s spending a day at the beach! Athleta’s fun print, and belted look, plus long-sleeves she’ll be ready to ride the waves from sun up to sun down.

Long Sleeve and Loving It!