Fire chief loses home, remains on frontlines; community gives back

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Holiday Farm Fire has torched more than 150,000 acres east of Eugene and claimed the life of at least one person. And like the several other fires around the state, it destroyed businesses and homes.

One home that was destroyed was the one belonging to McKenzie Rural Fire Chief Christiana Rainbow Plews. She lost virtually everything in the blaze and now the community is coming to her aid.

Rebecca Palmer, the medical director for the Upper McKenzie Rural Fire Protection District, is a close friend of Chief Rainbow and joined AM Extra Tuesday Tuesday to talk about how the community is helping Rainbow and helping each other.