Fire marshal talks winter weather preparation tips

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we head into this snowy weekend, it’s a good idea to plan and prep your home.

Hoodland Fire District’s Community Response team wants to make sure your family, home and car are prepared for winter weather. Scott Kline, Fire Marshall for Hoodland Fire District #74, joined AM Extra on Thursday to discuss some tips.

Winter weather preparation tips:

Before the Storm Hits: Listen to weather forecasts regularly and check your emergency supplies, including your emergency food and water supply.

Prepare Your Home: Weatherproof your home.

Insulating any water lines that run along exterior walls to prevent frozen pipes

Caulk and weather-strip doors and windows, install storm or thermal-pane windows or cover windows with plastic from the inside.

Insulate walls, floor (crawl space) and the attic.

Repair roof leaks and cut away tree branches that could fall on your home or other structure during a storm.

Have your chimney or flue inspected each year.

Install a smoke detector and a battery-operated carbon monoxide detector, test them monthly and replace batteries twice a year.

Keep a multipurpose, dry-chemical fire extinguisher nearby.

Have your furnace system and vent checked by a qualified technician to ensure they are functioning properly.

Prepare Your Car: Have maintenance service on your vehicle as often as the manufacturer recommends. In addition, every fall, do the following:

Have the radiator system serviced or check the antifreeze level yourself with an antifreeze tester; add antifreeze as needed.

Replace windshield-wiper fluid with a wintertime mixture.

Make sure the tires on your car have adequate tread and air pressure. Replace any worn tires and fill low tires with air to the proper pressure recommended for your car.

Keep the gas tank near full to help avoid ice in the tank and fuel lines.

Keep your car in good working order. Be sure to check the following: heater, defroster, brakes, brake fluid, ignition, emergency flashers, exhaust, oil, and battery.

Create an emergency car kit: It is best to avoid traveling, but if travel is necessary, keep the following in your car. Check road conditions before traveling: