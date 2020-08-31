Flexible Fashion: Professionalism and comfort

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With COVID-19 forcing many of us into a virtual-centered lifestyle, our wardrobes have certainly accumulated dust.
We’ve gotten a little cozy.
Because of this temporary change in our everyday lives, work weeks and school weeks, we’re seeing a new trend that brings professionalism into comfort fashion.
Lifestyle expert Jen Munoz joined AM Extra Monday to highlight some flexible fashion finds.
For a deeper look into summertime softness, head to LAmade.
