Flick Picks: Jeff Bayer discusses AM Extra Movie Club

KOIN News AM Extra

Next up: Who Lives At Home

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?

That was not just the question, that was the first movie up in the AM Extra Movie Club. Jeff Bayer joined AM Extra to talk about that Leonardo DiCaprio/Johnny Depp movie.

Next up: Who Lives At Home

Follow Jeff Bayer on Twitter: @BayerJeff

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss