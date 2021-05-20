Floral design and wine arrangement classes at Zupan’s

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to stop and smell the flowers!

Or — you can arrange them instead while enjoying some delicious wine and charcuterie. Zupan’s Markets has come up with a fun and interactive way to celebrate the spring blooms with their new floral design and wine arrangement classes. Upcoming classes are scheduled for May 23, June 6, June 13 and June 20.

Erik Witcraft is the lead floral designer with Zupan’s and he joined AM Extra on Thursday to tell us about this new arrangement. For more information, visit their website.