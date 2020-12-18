Fogo de Chão reopens with outdoor dining and holiday meals to-go

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Brazilian steakhouse in Portland wants to take care of the cooking for you this holiday season!

Fogo de Chão on Southwest 6th Avenue has some holiday meals-to-go — or you can dine in-person with their new outdoor seating! Manager Alex Danielli joined AM Extra for this week’s Foodie Friday to discuss all the details.

To check out their holiday to-go package or to make a reservation for outdoor service, check out their website.

