Foodie Friday: Aaron Bedard of Stephanie Inn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cannon Beach properties such as The Stephanie Inn and Surfsand Resort are closed.Though they’re not open now, here’s a way you can bring the coast to you. It’s also a great time to try one of my favorite recipes, Fish Tacos.

Aaron Bedard, the executive chef of the Stephanie Inn Dining Room, joined AM Extra to share of of his favorite recipes — Fish Tacos.

Grilled Fish Tacos With Citrus Fennel Slaw

Serves 3-4 people

1 pound rockfish, halibut or salmon sliced cross ways in 1 inch pieces

8 corn tortillas

2 tablespoons olive oil

Fennel Slaw

1 bulb fennel cored and thinly shaved

1 teaspoon orange zest

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed orange juice

1 tablespoon Public Coast Farms honey

1 tablespoon Durant Estate olive oil

1 teaspoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon seeded and chopped jalapeno

2 tablespoon fresh cilantro leaves torn

salt & pepper to taste

In a small mixing bowl mix fennel, orange zest,orange juice, honey, olive oil, vinegar, jalapeno and fresh cilantro. Season with salt & pepper to taste and set aside.

Over medium heat preheat grilling pan. Season fish with salt and pepper to taste. Add olive oil to the grilling pan and grill fish for 4 to 5 minutes then flip over and finish cooking through, about 3 minutes. Remove fish and grill tortillas until soft and warm, about 2 to 3 minutes. Assemble tacos with grilled fish and fennel slaw and serve.