Foodie Friday: Ashland Springs Hotel

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Ashland Springs Hotel in southern Oregon serves delicious dishes for those on summer road trips.
The hotel’s Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine Restaurant has open-air space that is perfect for social distancing. Executive Chef Franco Console joined AM Extra to show how to prepare one of their farm-to-table dishes: fresh corn puree.
Ashland Springs Hotel
Larks Home Kitchen Cuisine Restaurant
