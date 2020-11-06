Foodie Friday: Bar King’s warm winter menu

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Foodie Friday is here!

To help ring in the cold weather, AM Extra took a trip to Southeast Portland to warm up with the cozy meals of Bar King.

Executive Chef Shaun King talked about the different kinds of ramen on Bar King’s menu and also offered up a demonstration on how to make one of the restaurant’s signature ramen dishes.

