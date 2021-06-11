Foodie Friday: Belching Beaver Brewery Dinner at ilani

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — If you love pairing good beer with delicious food — we have a perfect event next week that you do not want to miss.

The ilani Resort in Ridgefield is bringing back its Brewfest dinner series, including next Wednesday’s Belching Beaver Brewery Dinner! Complete with live entertainment, you’ll be able to sit back and sip on beers perfectly paired with four courses from ilani’s Rose & Thorn restaurant.

Tom Teesdale, the vice president of marketing at ilani, joined AM Extra to share all the details. For more information or to buy tickets, visit their website.