Foodie Friday: Big Salmon Bake becomes Salmon Take

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The International Pinot Noir Celebration will be held next week at the Stoller Family Estate in Dundee. But in this age of COVID, it’s transforming.

The centerpiece of the celebratin is usually their Big Salmon Bake. But this year, it’s turned into Salmon Take.

Anne Nisbet, the culinary director for the event, joined AM Extra with the details on the changes this year, the preparations involved and even a drive-thru tour.

