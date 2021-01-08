Foodie Friday: Black Walnut Inn releases new recipe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Escape to the Black Walnut Inn and Vineyard this weekend!

This Foodie Friday, we’re heading to wine country for a look at a brand new recipe that a famed restaurant and winery is cooking up. Chef Chase Williams with Dundee’s Black Walnut Inn joined AM Extra to talk about the new pappardelle with pork bolognese dish.

For information on dleivery, take-out and their new wine program, visit their website.