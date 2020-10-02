Foodie Friday: Canard on East Burnside

AM Extra

Chef Gabriel Rucker joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seafood lovers, rejoice: there’s a new brunch experience in Portland.

Chef Gabriel Rucker joined AM Extra to talk about the tower of seafood at Canard on East Burnside, when it is offered, their champagne selection and their inspiration for it.

Canard on East Burnside

