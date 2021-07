PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for Foodie Friday!

If you’ll be cruising around Portland today, be on the lookout for a particular pink Cadillac. The car sighting could land you a discount at the popular Cadillac Café in Northeast Portland. If you snap a pic of the car and share it on social, you can get 20% off your next meal!

Independent Restuarant Concepts Owner Josh Johnston joined AM Extra to tell us more about their “Catch the Cadillac” contest.