Foodie Friday: Chicken pad thai

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Bobo Bubble Tea and Coffee softly opened on Southeast 82nd and Causey Street during the snow and ice storm back in February.

Bubble tea shops are known for creamy and refreshing drinks that include a sweet and chewy ingredient called boba -- tiny balls made of tapioca. The drink shops have been popular for a while now, but Bobo Business Owner Steve Klotz said he had some help from his wife to catch up with the trend.