Foodie Friday: Chicken pad thai

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for Foodie Friday!
This week, we are taking you back to the Oregon Coast for another look at a delicious home-cooked recipe. Out at Roby’s Furniture and Appliance in Tillamook, Emily Burris helped put together a takeout classic: chicken pad thai!
RECIPE: Chicken Pad Thai
Ingredients:
- 14 oz rice noodles
- 2 tbsp peanut oil
- 1.5 lbs chicken thigh meat – boneless, skinless
- Vegetables:
- 2 tbsp peanut oil
- 1 large red bell pepper
- 6 oz bean sprouts
- 4 large cloves of garlic
- 1/2 tsp red pepper flakes
- 1/4 cup chopped green onion
- 2 eggs
- Pad Thai Sauce:
- 1/4 cup tamarind paste
- 1/4 cup fish sauce
- 3 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 tbsp lime juice
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 tsp minced dried chili peppers – OPTIONAL more or less according to personal preference
- Toppings:
- 1/2 cup crushed peanuts
- 2-3 wedges of limes – lime juice only
- 2 tbsp minced fresh cilantro
Instructions:
- Cook rice noodles according to the package instruction but under-cook them slightly. Drain off water and set aside. (While pasta is cooking prepare other ingredients.)
- Prepare all ingredients before starting to cook
- Place bean sprouts in a bowl of cold water to soak. (Take bean sprout of the water and shake off excess water before adding it to the pan.) Slice bell pepper, smash and mince garlic, and dice green onions. Dice chicken and set aside. Whisk eggs in a bowl and set aside. Combine all ingredients for the sauce, whisk, and set aside.
- Preheat a large pan over medium-high heat. Add 2 tbsp. of peanut oil and saute diced chicken thigh meat in the pan until just done. Take the chicken out of the pan and set it aside.
- Add a little more oil to the pan and saute bell peppers until they start to soften. Add garlic, red pepper flakes, and bean sprouts. Stir and saute for just a couple of minutes and move veggies to the sides of the pan.
- Pour whisked eggs into the center of the pan. Let them cook a little and then scramble and mix with vegetables.
- Add chicken back in and add cooked rice noodles to the pan.
- Pour in the sauce mixture and toss everything together to combine. Stir in green onions and cook for a couple more minutes.
- Sprinkle crushed peanuts, cilantro, and squeeze a couple of lime wedges over the noodles. Mix and serve!