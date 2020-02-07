Foodie Friday: Chocolate for Congo back in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN News AM Extra kicked off Foodie Friday with a dessert you don’t have to feel guilty about!
This dessert is for a great cause. Chocolate for Congo is back in Portland so all month long you can enjoy delicious sweet treats at some of Portland’s best restaurants and support humanitarian efforts at the same time.
All February, 21 different Portland restaurants are participating. Each dessert ordered is $1 donated to Action Kivu, a non-profit investing in the women, children and communities of Congo. Theo Chocolate, which gets a large portion of it’s chocolate from the Congo, is donating chocolate to the Chocolate for Congo benefit. The Never Again Coalition is also sponsoring.
Some of Portland’s best pastry chefs and award-winning restaurants are among the 21 participating locations which are:
Arden Wine Bar – chocolate caramel miso tart with malt whip and black salt
Ava Gene’s – flourless dark chocolate cake with brown sugar espresso cream and hazelnuts
Baker & Spice – flourless chocolate cake
Bees and Beans – reserve bar (chocolate bar with layers of honey caramel and brined hazelnut nougat)
Bee’s Custom Cakes – dark chocolate stout mini cakes
Bistro Agnes – opera cake
Canard – cookies and cream paris-brest
Clyde Common – chocolate cream roll cake with caramelized peanut-cocoa nib florentine
Coquine – warm chocolate cake with salted caramel ice cream, shaved “butterfinger” inspired peanut candy, and an amaro nonino chocolate sauce
Dóttir at Kex – grandma helga’s doughnut with cardamom sugar and chocoscotch dipping sauce
Estes + Dame – chocolate budino
Farina Bakery – chocolate grand marnier macaron
Irving Street Kitchen – chocolate blackout cake with candied pistachios
Le Pigeon – iced chocolate pudding crunch bar, toasted coconut rice custard, salted cashew croquant, warm vietnamese coffee cream
Memoz Dessert Cafe – build your own flourless chocolate torte
Oui! Wine Bar + Restaurant – dark chocolate and peanut butter torte with hot fudge, malted creme fraiche and potato chip streusel
Ox – warm sticky toffee chocolate pudding cake with vietnamese coffee ice cream and cocoa nib toffee candy
Pie Spot – milk chocolate and pear butter cream pie with cocoa-gingersnap crust and milk chocolate chip whip
Tusk – tehina chocolate mousse torte with a hazelnut-cocoa toffee, labneh whip and tangerine
Vaux – s’mores tart
Woodlawn Coffee & Pastry – chocolate chess pie
