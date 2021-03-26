Foodie Friday: Cooking up a hearty salmon salad

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for Foodie Friday!
This week, we’re taking you to the Oregon Coast for an up-close and personal look at some delicious recipes you can try at home. Emily Burris visited Roby’s Furniture and Appliance in Tillamook to cook up a hearty salmon salad with Chef Dennis Cavitt of Garibaldi Portside Bistro.
Baked Salmon and Sautéed Vegetables with Romaine
Ingredients:
- Salmon Filet, 6-8oz
- Bell Pepper
- White Onion
- Radish
- Mushroom
- Fresh Chopped Romaine
- Spinach
- Zucchini
- Yellow Squash
- Grape tomato
- Salt and Pepper
- Olive Oil 1/4 cup
- Stone Ground Mustard 1/4 cup
- Red Wine Vinegar 1/4 cup
- Green Onion for Garnish
Salmon:
- Preheat oven to 400
- Place salmon on a sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil, season as desired, cook for 5-8 minutes
Sautéed Vegetables with Romaine:
- In a skillet over medium heat add bell pepper, onion, radish and mushroom for approximately 4 minutes
- Add zucchini, yellow squash in skillet and cook for another 3 minutes
- Add olive oil, mustard, and red wine vinegar, spinach and grape tomatoes
- Add salt and pepper to taste
- Toss and serve over fresh romaine
- Optional: Top with green onion, avocado and salmon