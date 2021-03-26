Foodie Friday: Cooking up a hearty salmon salad

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for Foodie Friday!

This week, we’re taking you to the Oregon Coast for an up-close and personal look at some delicious recipes you can try at home. Emily Burris visited Roby’s Furniture and Appliance in Tillamook to cook up a hearty salmon salad with Chef Dennis Cavitt of Garibaldi Portside Bistro.

Baked Salmon and Sautéed Vegetables with Romaine

Ingredients:

Salmon Filet, 6-8oz

Bell Pepper

White Onion

Radish

Mushroom

Fresh Chopped Romaine

Spinach

Zucchini

Yellow Squash

Grape tomato

Salt and Pepper

Olive Oil 1/4 cup

Stone Ground Mustard 1/4 cup

Red Wine Vinegar 1/4 cup

Green Onion for Garnish

Salmon:

Preheat oven to 400 Place salmon on a sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil, season as desired, cook for 5-8 minutes

Sautéed Vegetables with Romaine: