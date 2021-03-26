Foodie Friday: Cooking up a hearty salmon salad

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time for Foodie Friday!

This week, we’re taking you to the Oregon Coast for an up-close and personal look at some delicious recipes you can try at home. Emily Burris visited Roby’s Furniture and Appliance in Tillamook to cook up a hearty salmon salad with Chef Dennis Cavitt of Garibaldi Portside Bistro.

Baked Salmon and Sautéed Vegetables with Romaine

Ingredients:

  • Salmon Filet, 6-8oz
  • Bell Pepper
  • White Onion
  • Radish  
  • Mushroom
  • Fresh Chopped Romaine
  • Spinach
  • Zucchini
  • Yellow Squash
  • Grape tomato
  • Salt and Pepper
  • Olive Oil 1/4 cup
  • Stone Ground Mustard  1/4 cup
  • Red Wine Vinegar  1/4 cup
  • Green Onion for Garnish

Salmon:

  1. Preheat oven to 400
  2. Place salmon on a sheet pan, drizzle with olive oil, season as desired, cook for 5-8 minutes

Sautéed Vegetables with Romaine:

  1. In a skillet over medium heat add bell pepper, onion, radish and mushroom for approximately 4 minutes
  2. Add zucchini, yellow squash in skillet and cook for another 3 minutes
  3. Add olive oil, mustard, and red wine vinegar, spinach and grape tomatoes
  4. Add salt and pepper to taste
  5. Toss and serve over fresh romaine
  6. Optional: Top with green onion, avocado and salmon

